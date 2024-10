The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date of furnishing of Return of Income under sub-Section (1) of Section 139 of the Act for the Assessment Year 2024-25, which is 31st October 2024 in the case of assessees referred in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-Section (1) of Section 139 of the Act, to 15th November 2024.

CBDT Circular No.13/2024 in F.No.225/205/2024/ITA-II dated 26.10.2024 is issued. The said Circular is available on www.incometaxindia.gov.in.