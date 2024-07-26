CBC organizes Photo Exhibition on Silver Jubilee of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ at Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi

On the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, an exhibition titled “Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajat Jayanti,” was inaugurated today at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi. Organized by the Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the exhibition is being held from July 26, 2024 to July 31, 2024 from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm, at Siri Fort Auditorium (Main Foyer), August Kranti Marg, New Delhi. The inaugural ceremony was witnessed by huge number of school students along with other visitors.

The exhibition aims to pay tribute to the courageous soldiers who demonstrated exceptional bravery and dedication during the Kargil War, thereby defending our nation’s sovereignty. It showcases historical photographs, videos, interactive displays, a quiz competition for school children, and essay competitions in various schools, providing insights into the sacrifices made by our armed forces.

This exhibition will nurture patriotism and deepen understanding of the contributions of our armed forces. It offers a valuable educational experience aligned with school curricula and values. This significant opportunity will not only enhance visitors’ knowledge but also inspire them with stories of bravery and resilience.