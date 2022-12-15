Cathay Pacific deploys Airbus A350-900 on Bengaluru-Hong Kong route; increases flights from Delhi, Mumbai

New Delhi: Cathay Pacific is providing customers in India with more choices as its flights from Mumbai and Delhi are set to increase to five and seven times per week, respectively, from January onwards. The airline has also introduced the Airbus A350-900 on its Bengaluru-Hong Kong route. This marks the first time that the airline is deploying the A350-900, one of the most modern aircraft in its fleet, from India.

Customers can enjoy a superior flight experience on Cathay Pacific’s A350-900. The aircraft is configured in a three-class layout with 280 seats, comprising 38 Business Class, 28 Premium Economy and 214 Economy seats. Each state-of-the-art cabin class on the A350-900 provides a whole new experience for passengers, with its extra-wide cabins including new seats, an innovative inflight entertainment interface and inflight connectivity. Each of the configurations boasts added comfort, convenience and entertainment features that promise to offer an enhanced experience to travellers. Moreover, the Business Class and Premium Economy Class seats are designed by Studio F.A. Porsche, known for its expertise in seat ergonomics, functionality and comfort.

Anand Yedery, Regional Head of Marketing and Sales, South Asia, Middle East and Africa, said: “We are thrilled to announce the increase in frequency of flights from Mumbai and Delhi to cater to the rising demand, as well as the introduction of the A350-900 on the Bengaluru-Hong Kong route. The A350-900 is one of the most modern aircraft in our fleet and its enhanced fuel-efficiency will play a critical role in helping us achieve our sustainability goals. With Bangalore seeing a large number of corporate and leisure flyers travelling to Hong Kong and beyond, the enhanced Premium Economy and Business Class cabins on the A350-900 will also allow us to offer them an unsurpassed experience when flying the route.”

Comfort and wellbeing taken to a new level

Cathay Pacific’s A350-900 has been designed wherein many of the cabin features have been carefully considered to give passengers the best sleeping experience, the finest entertainment, and greater control over how they want to use their space, whether for working or relaxing. With its extra wide body, the aircraft offers more space and comfort. The A350-900 is designed for the wellbeing of passengers; the quiet cabin, panoramic windows, LED mood lighting and huge overhead lockers all contribute to a more comfortable and relaxing journey in all cabin classes.

The A350-900 Business Class seats build on the success of Cathay Pacific’s award-winning long-haul Business Class product to create a truly memorable experience. Alongside a fully flat bed, features include extra stowage space within easy reach and the personal service offered by a “Do Not Disturb” and “Wake Up Call” function in the entertainment system.

The Premium Economy Class and Economy Class seats also come with a number of enhanced features, including dedicated tablet holders that make it easy for passengers to enjoy entertainment content on their own devices, and exclusive power outlets and USB ports. Each Premium Economy Class seat has a fully integrated leg rest which, together with the ergonomically designed seat, allows more flexibility to adjust for optimal comfort. The six-way headrest in Economy Class provides better support and enhances sleeping comfort.

Fuelling a greener future

In line with Cathay Pacific’s efforts to reduce its impact on climate change, the airline continues to add younger, more fuel-efficient aircraft to its fleet. The A350 series of aircraft brings together the very latest in aerodynamics, innovative technology and design, which not only improves passenger comfort, but also the fuel-efficiency, effectiveness and operational performance of the aircraft.

The A350-900 is a lighter aircraft with a lower fuel burn, and employs the latest generation of Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines that produce 25% lower carbon emissions. Not only is this beneficial for the airline to attain major improvements in efficiency for long-haul routes, but it also benefits the environment, with less GHG emissions coupled with a diminished noise footprint.

To read more about Cathay Pacific’s A350-900, click here. Furthermore, customers can make the most of their travels with convenient connections to destinations in Asia, North America and South West Pacific as well as to Hong Kong. Moreover, the Hong Kong SAR Government’s latest measures to remove the Amber Code restrictions under the Vaccine Pass for inbound persons entering Hong Kong effective 14 December 2022 will help further boost sentiment for travel. Customers can book their tickets to their preferred destination on the airline’s website or via WhatsApp.