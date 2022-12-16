Category-wise number of employees (including SC/STs) in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as on 31.10.2022 are SC-4404, ST-1806, OBC-6843 and General 11734: Ajay Bhatt

The category-wise number of employees (including SC/STs) in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as on 31.10.2022 are SC-4404, ST-1806, OBC-6843 and General 11734.

The number of Officers who resigned/left their jobs in HAL during the last three years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 are 60, 39, 51 respectively. The reasons for the Officer’s attrition in HAL are career growth, pursuing higher studies and other personal reasons.

The HAL has, inter-alia, taken following measures to retain the talent and improve the performance of the company:

· During the year 2020-21, HAL has introduced the sponsorship scheme for pursuing online M Tech Programme at IIT Madras (20 Officers every year).

· During the year 2021-22, HAL Sabbatical Scheme was introduced by the Company which provides an opportunity to the Executives to avail leave in the form of Sabbatical up to a period of 2 years, for pursuing various personal interests and meeting family related obligations.

· Sponsorship for higher studies, Leadership Development Programme, Performance linked Pay and Merit Based Promotions etc. are also being provided to improve the performance of the Company.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Bholanath (B P Saroj) in Lok Sabha today.