Categories of Specialty Steel under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme

Five broad categories of Specialty Steel were identified under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Specialty Steel, which are – (i) coated/plated steel products; (ii) high strength/wear resistant steel; (iii) specialty rails; (iv) alloy steel products and steel wires and (v) electrical steel. Selected companies under the PLI Scheme for Specialty Steel have committed to an additional investment of about ₹29,530 crores and an additional direct employment for about 18,000 persons by the end of scheme tenure.

Made in India’ branding of steel products provides for labelling of domestic steel products by way of a ‘Made in India’ label along with a QR Code, containing the details of the product. A pilot roll out has been implemented by the major Integrated Steel Plants. ‘Made in India’ brand will enable the steel consumers to view the product details using a QR Code, thereby enhancing trust in India-made steel products. Steel mill owners can position their products under the ‘Brand India’ umbrella in the international market and thus attract steel customers preferring steel products made in India. The initiation and determination of Country of Origin and quality criteria for steel were driven through stakeholder consultations facilitated by Quality Council of India (QCI). QCI has also aided in the development and management of the technology platform for ‘Made in India’ label which allows manufacturers to register on the platform.