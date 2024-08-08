Categories Announced for Best Tourism Villages: Heritage, Agri Tourism, Craft, Responsible Tourism, and More

The Ministry of Tourism launched the Best Tourism Villages Competition to honour a village that best exemplifies a tourism destination which preserves cultural and natural assets, promotes community-based values and lifestyles and has a clear commitment to sustainability in all its aspects – economic, social and environmental. Applications were invited under the following categories:

(i) Best Tourism Villages – Heritage

(ii) Best Tourism Villages – Agri Tourism

(iii) Best Tourism Villages – Craft

(iv) Best Tourism Villages – Responsible Tourism

(v) Best Tourism Villages – Vibrant Villages

(vi) Best Tourism Villages – Adventure Tourism

(vii) Best Tourism Villages – Community-Based Tourism

(viii) Best Tourism Villages – Wellness

Applications were submitted and processed online through https://www.rural.tourism.gov.in portal and involved evaluation at the District, State and National levels.

In the first edition of the Best Tourism Village Competition held in 2023, a total of 35 villages were recognized as Best Tourism Villages. The list of the selected villages is given at Annexure.