Categories Announced for Best Tourism Villages: Heritage, Agri Tourism, Craft, Responsible Tourism, and More

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Ministry of Tourism launched the Best Tourism Villages Competition to honour a village that best exemplifies a tourism destination which preserves cultural and natural assets, promotes community-based values and lifestyles and has a clear commitment to sustainability in all its aspects – economic, social and environmental. Applications were invited under the following categories:

(i)         Best Tourism Villages – Heritage

(ii)        Best Tourism Villages – Agri Tourism

(iii)       Best Tourism Villages – Craft

(iv)       Best Tourism Villages – Responsible Tourism

(v)        Best Tourism Villages – Vibrant Villages

(vi)       Best Tourism Villages – Adventure Tourism

(vii)      Best Tourism Villages – Community-Based Tourism

(viii)     Best Tourism Villages – Wellness

 

Applications were submitted and processed online through   https://www.rural.tourism.gov.in portal and involved evaluation at the District, State and National levels.

In the first edition of the Best Tourism Village Competition held in 2023, a total of 35 villages were recognized as Best Tourism Villages. The list of the selected villages is given at Annexure.

