Castrol India appoints Kedar Lele as Managing Director

· Succeeds Sandeep Sangwan, who transitions to the role of Global CMO at Castrol

Bengaluru: Castrol India Limited, a leading lubricant manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Kedar Lele as its new Managing Director, effective 1 November 2024.

Kedar joins Castrol India after an illustrious two decade-long career at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), where he last served as the Executive Director of the company, responsible for Sales & Customer Development, South Asia. With his deep expertise in leading high-performing teams, driving growth, and fostering innovation, Kedar is set to play a pivotal role in steering Castrol India’s future in the evolving automotive and lubricants industry.

Commenting on the appointment, Rakesh Makhija, Chairman, Castrol India Limited, said, “We are delighted to welcome Kedar to the Castrol India. His vast experience in driving growth and leading large teams in complex markets makes him an outstanding choice to lead Castrol India. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Sandeep for his exceptional leadership over the past few years. His contributions have been invaluable in strengthening our position in the market, and we wish him success in his new global role.”

Bengaluru has been instrumental in shaping Kedar’s career, offering him his initial professional opportunity in advertising at DDB-Mudra. In this role, he managed a diverse portfolio, including fashion, beverages, foods, and information technology, allowing him to develop a wide range of skills that laid the foundation for future leadership roles. During his time at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) as the Marketing Manager of Kwality Wall’s – the Ice Creams division in Bengaluru, Kedar led impactful initiatives to expand market reach across urban and rural India. His innovative, locally tailored campaigns resonated deeply with consumers and significantly boosted the brand’s visibility and acceptance in the country. Kedar’s strengths include people leadership, strategic business planning, alliances & partnerships, and executing effective go-to-market strategies, all of which make him exceptionally equipped for his leadership role at Castrol India.

Reflecting on his experience in the Silicon Valley of India, Kedar Lele, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited, said, “My time in Bengaluru taught me the value of blending creativity with data-driven strategies. The insights I gained from marketing Ice Creams, a highly consumer-driven category, have shaped my understanding of consumer needs and product appeal, which I will bring to Castrol India. I am eager to foster a similar spirit of innovation here, empowering our team to deliver industry-leading results.”

Castrol India has been a vital contributor to Bengaluru’s automotive ecosystem, with a well-established network of over 600 outlets, including Castrol Auto Service centers, bike points, numerous multi-brand car workshops, and an extensive dealer network, all catering to the city’s diverse automotive and consumer needs. With a dedicated focus on improving access to high-quality lubricant products, Castrol India has expanded its presence across Bengaluru, ensuring that car and bike owners can benefit from advanced lubrication solutions.

To ensure a seamless leadership transition, Kedar has been working closely with the outgoing Managing Director, Sandeep Sangwan, since 1 September 2024. This period of changeover has allowed Kedar to gain strategic insights into the company’s operations and foster strong relationships with key stakeholders.

As part of the leadership shift, Sandeep will assume the role of Global Chief Marketing Officer at Castrol headquarters in London from 1 November 2024.

With Kedar at the helm in India, Castrol is well-positioned for continued success in the Indian subcontinent. The company remains committed to sustaining its market leadership, pushing the boundaries of innovation, and fostering a rewarding environment for its stakeholders.