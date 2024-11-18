Carlsen and Goryachkina Shine as Champions at Tata Steel Chess India Rapid 2024

Chess enthusiasts witnessed an enthralling conclusion to the Rapid event at the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz Tournament, held at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium in Kolkata. Magnus Carlsen and Aleksandra Goryachkina showcased their dominance as they claimed the championship titles in the Open and Women’s sections, respectively.

In the Open Section, World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen delivered a flawless performance on the final day to secure the title. The overnight leader defeated Vincent Keymer, who celebrated his birthday during the tournament, in the seventh round. Carlsen followed it up with a victory against Daniil Dubov in the eighth round before concluding with a draw against Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the ninth round. With an impressive total of 7.5 points out of 9, Carlsen clinched the title, finishing two points ahead of his nearest competitors.

India’s R. Praggnanandhaa and Wesley So finished tied on 5.5 points, but Praggnanandhaa’s superior tie-break score earned him the first runner-up position, while So took the third spot.

In the Women’s Section, Aleksandra Goryachkina maintained her consistent form to emerge victorious with 7.5 points. A draw against India’s Koneru Humpy in the seventh round was followed by consecutive wins against Divya Deshmukh and Valentina Gunina, securing her place at the top of the podium.

Georgia’s Nana Dzagnidze secured the first runner-up position with 5.5 points, while India’s Vantika Agrawal delivered an inspiring performance to claim the second runner-up spot with 5 points.

With the Rapid event concluding on a high note, all eyes are now on the Blitz section of the tournament, where the world’s best players will vie for glory.

Final Standings (Rapid)

Open Section:

Magnus Carlsen (7.5) R. Praggnanandhaa (5.5) Wesley So (5.5) Nodirbek Abdusattorov (5) Vincent Keymer (4.5) Nihal Sarin (4) Daniil Dubov (3.5) Arjun Erigaisi (3.5) Vidit Gujrathi (3) S.L. Narayanan (3)

Women’s Section: