Cargill’s Business Services (CBS) ramps up presence in India, Opens new office in Bengaluru with focus on millennials, women talent

BENGALURU : Marking the 35th year of its operations in the country, Cargill announced the opening of its new Business Services (CBS) office in Bengaluru along with its new headquarters in Gurugram. The new CBS office is LEED Gold certified and is spread over 2 lakh sq. ft. in Cessna Business Park, Outer Ring Road. It was inaugurated today by U.S. Consul General, Chennai, Judith Ravin, along with Ross Hamou-Jennings, Cargill’s APAC Chair, Simon George, Cargill India President and Sumit Gupta, CBS India leader.

Over the past seven years, CBS India has grown to become Cargill’s largest Global Capability Center (GCC) in the world and has been instrumental in bringing world-class capabilities to unlock Cargil’s full potential. CBS helps Cargill’s businesses focus on customers by integrating standardized and efficient processes, practices, and innovations. The team delivers core capabilities in information technology, human resources, finance, continuous improvement, creative studios, digital solutions such as AI/ML and data analytics, apart from a broad range of other capabilities in strategic sourcing and procurement, transport and logistics, trade execution and ocean transportation. With the addition of the new office, CBS will have a combined workspace of 3 lakh sq.ft. with 3800 seats in India.

Celebrating 75 years of Indo-US Diplomatic Partnership, U.S. Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin said: “For 35 years, Cargill has served as a trusted partner along the entire length of the Indian farm-to-consumer supply chain and strengthened the U.S.–India partnership. There is now an added focus on what the private sector can do to limit trade disruptions and reduce the high cost of food, feed, fuel, and fiber. It is vital that India and the United States, two agricultural powerhouses, build their partnership to ensure that our own citizens and those of other countries continue to have unrestricted access to safe and affordable food.”

Sumit Gupta, country leader for Cargill’s business services in India, said, “Through our global capability center in Bengaluru, we envision bringing together the best talent in the industry to deliver tech-driven capabilities that help Cargill serve our customers and our communities better. With aspirational goals and a comprehensive action plan, we aim to increase diversity at all levels and foster an even stronger culture of inclusion.”

More Collaboration, Human Connect and Focus on young, diverse talent

With 83% of its workforce being millennials, and 50% of them under 30 years of age, CBS provides exciting opportunities to the talent in India who wish to explore cutting edge tech-driven solutions and capabilities, experience working on global projects and work in a truly global environment. Keeping employees’ well-being first, the new office includes many inclusive features such as a wellness center, a mother’s room, dormitories, a gym, recreation rooms, sports facilities, running club, toastmaster’s club, and wellness activities such as dance workshops and a counsellor available on-site to help employees maintain their physical as well as emotional well-being.

Diversity of thought and gender have always been an integral part of CBS’ culture. With dedicated programs for leadership development, CBS has invested in ensuring diversity is culturally imbibed. Initiatives like Stand Tall program and Motivated Mothers (MOMO) create an inclusive work environment for women to grow their career in and enable smooth return to work after taking career breaks. For these efforts, the team was recognized by Avtar and Working Mother, a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion solutions firm, as the top 100 companies for women in India recently.

Recently, Patricia A. Lacina, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., Embassy of the United States of America in New Delhi along with Ross Hamou-Jennings, Cargill’s APAC Chair, and Simon George, Cargill India President also inaugurated Cargill’s new headquarters, located in a LEED gold-certified building at Sector 62, Gurugram, that unifies Cargill’s diverse businesses under one roof, and is focused on fostering collaboration, innovation and flexible work culture.