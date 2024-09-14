  Career Exhibition by RIE Bhubaneswar organised at PMSHRI KV No-1 Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A two day Career Exhibition organised by Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar is concluded at PMShri Kendriya Vidyalaya No-1 Bhubaneswar. Prof P.C.Agarwal, Principal RIE Bhubaneswar inaugurated the exhibition as Chief Guest and addressed the students, guidance and counselling trainees and teachers. In his address he highlighted the guiding principles of the National Education Policy 2020: “fostering the unique capabilities of each student, by sensitizing teachers as well as parents to promote each student’s holistic development in both academic and non-academic spheres”. There are multiple career options and the students, through support of parents, teachers and professional counsellors have to choose right career for their holistic development, he said. He also emphasised on the role of school counsellors in supporting young children for wise choice of careers as per their interest and aptitude.

The welcome address was given by Shri Manish Kumar Paul, Vice Principal of the School. Appreciating, the endeavour of RIE, Shri Birbal Dhinwa, Assistant Commissioner, KVS Regional Officer, Bhubaneswar as guest of honour outlined the emerging need of 21st century skills and the role of guidance officials and counsellors for career guidance and support to young children,

Addressing on the occasion, Prof.Laxmidhar Behera, Head, Department of Education, RIE, NCERT, Bhubaneswar and coordinator of the programme, outlined the role of Diploma in Guidance and Counselling Programme (DCGC) in preparation of counsellors for schools and other sectors in the country. Shri Aditya Kumar Panda, Principal of the school in his address encouraged students of secondary stage to explore more about different careers, skills and competencies required institutions available and scope for career development. The vote of thanks was given by Dr.V.Sasikala, Joint coordinator.

The two day exhibition by trainees of DCGC of RIE Bhubaneswar is showcasing more than 48 emerging careers. Some of the careers like Interior designer, Special education teachers, Architect, Nano technology scientists, Agriculture officer, Agniveer in Indian army, Civil service, Psychiatrists, Psychologist, Journalism ,Oncologist, Career in AI ,Teaching, Journalism etc. The two day exhibition will be visited by teachers of different schools of Bhubaneswar. The trainees of DCGC gained a rich experience through sharing the exhibits among future citizens of the country.The Exhibition is participated by more than one thousand students from different Kendriya Vidyalayas of Bhubaneswar.