CAQM Sub-Committee invokes Stage-II GRAP Action Plan Across NCR from 0800 hrs on 22.10.2024 to Address ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality

Delhi’s recorded a daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 310 i.e. ‘Very Poor’ category on date, as per the daily AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As per the dynamic model and forecasts for weather/ meteorological conditions and air quality made available by IMD/IITM, there is a likelihood of the daily average AQI of Delhi staying in ‘Very Poor’ category (DELHI AQI- 3O1-4OO) in the coming days owing to unfavorable meteorological and climatic conditions. Accordingly, the Sub-Committee for operationalization of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met today to take stock of air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR.

While comprehensively reviewing the air quality scenario in the region as well as the weather/ meteorological conditions and air quality forecasts made available by IMD/ IITM, it was noted that there is a likelihood of present level of AQI in Delhi staying in ‘Very Poor’ category in the coming days, as per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast provided by IMD / IITM.

Therefore, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality, the Sub-Committee for operationalization of GRAP has taken the call to invoke 11-point action plan as per Stage-II of revised GRAP in the entire NCR. All actions as envisaged under Stage-II of the revised GRAP – ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI- 3O1-4OO), be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in NCR w.e.f. 0800 hrs on 22.10.2024, in addition to all Stage-I actions of GRAP already in force. Further, agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP including Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR States and DPCC have been addressed to ensure successful and strict implementation of actions under Stage-II of GRAP in addition to actions under Stage-I of GRAP during this period.

The Sub-Committee also urges citizens to adhere to the following specific steps listed in Citizen Charter of Stage-II along with Stage-I of GRAP and assist in effective implementation of the GRAP measures aimed towards sustaining and improving the air quality in the region, as under:

People to use public transport and minimize use of personal vehicles.

Use technology, take less congested route even if slightly longer.

Regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in your automobiles.

Avoid dust generating construction activities during months of October to January.

Avoid open burning of solid waste and bio-mass.

Further, an 11-point action plan as per Stage-II of GRAP is applicable with immediate effect in the entire NCR, in addition to all Stage-I actions of GRAP already in force. This 11-point action plan includes steps to be implemented/ ensured by various agencies including Pollution Control Boards of NCR States and DPCC. These steps are:

Carry out mechanical/ vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling of the identified roads on a daily basis. Ensure water sprinkling along with use of dust suppressants (at least every alternate day, during non-peak hours) on roads to arrest road dust especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, vulnerable areas and proper disposal of dust collected in designated sites/landfills. Intensify inspections for strict enforcement of dust control measures at C&D sites. Ensure focused and targeted action for abatement of air pollution in all identified hotspots in NCR. Intensify remedial measures for the predominant sector(s) contributing to adverse air quality in each of such hotspots. Ensure uninterrupted power supply to discourage use of alternate power Generating sets/ equipment (DG sets etc.). Strictly implement the schedule for regulated operations of DG sets across all sectors in the NCR including Industrial, Commercial, Residential and offices etc. in accordance with Direction No. 76 dated 29.09.2023.

Capacity Range of DG sets System to be adopted for control of emissions Regulations for use Power generating sets of all capacities running on LPG/ Natural Gas/ Bio-gas/Propane/Butane None No restrictions Power generating sets up to 800 kW (1000 kVA) capacity to standards as per MoEFCC notification No. GSR 804 (E) dated 03.11.2022 None No restrictions. DG sets to older specifications / standards 800 kW (1000 kVA) and above Any emission control system/mechanism, however subject to compliance of the prescribed emission standards in Direction no. 76 No restrictions 62 kW (73 kVA) to less than 800 kW (1000 kVA) Dual fuel mode or Retro-fitted ECDs through certified agencies No restrictions 19 kW (23 kVA) to less than 62 kW (73 kVA) Dual fuel mode No restrictions Note: DG Sets not working in a dual fuel mode, only owing to non-availability of gas infrastructure and supply, shall be permitted only for prescribed emergency services. * Portable DG sets below 19kW (23 kVA) Presently no specific means of emission control are available in this category / capacity range of DG sets. Not to be generally permitted. Permitted only for the prescribed emergency services. *

* Emergency services:

(i) Only for operating elevators / Escalators / travelators

(ii) Medical Services (Hospital / Nursing Home/ Health care facilities).

(iii) Railway Services / Railway Stations.

(iv) Metro Rail Corporation & MRTS Services.

(v) Airports and Inter-State Bus Terminals.

(vi) Sewage Treatment Plants.

(vii) Water pumping Stations.

(viii) Projects related to national security, defence & of national importance.

(ix) Telecommunications and IT/ data services.

Synchronize traffic movements and deploy adequate personnel at intersections / traffic congestion points for smooth flow of traffic. Alert in newspapers / TV / radio to advise people about air pollution levels and Do’s and Don’ts for minimizing polluting activities. Enhance Parking fees to discourage private transport. Augment CNG/ electric bus and metro services by inducting additional fleet and increasing the frequency of service. Resident Welfare Associations to necessarily provide electric heaters to security staff to avoid open Bio-Mass and MSW burning during winters.

The Commission is closely monitoring the situation and will review the air quality scenario on a regular basis in the coming days. The detailed revised schedule of GRAP is available on the Commission’s official website and may be accessed via https://caqm.nic.in