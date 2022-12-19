CAQM Sub-Committee for invoking actions under GRAP holds emergency meeting

Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 410 today as per the 4PM AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In view of this sudden spike in the overall AQI of Delhi, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held an emergency meeting today. While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters, the Sub-Committee noted that the sudden spike in the overall AQI of Delhi is due to dip in temperature, calm winds, poor mixing heights and unfavourable ventilation coefficient for dispersion of pollutants and the air quality is expected to improve from tonight/ tomorrow, as per the weather/ meteorological forecast by IITM/ IMD. The Sub-Committee unanimously decided that it is not advisable to impose Stage-III and continue with actions as envisaged under Stage-I and Stage-II of the GRAP in right earnest by all the agencies concerned.

As per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast provided by IITM/ IMD, this sudden spike in the overall AQI of Delhi is temporary and the wind velocity will pick up pace with improvement anticipated in the air quality from tonight/ tomorrow. The forecasts do not predict any further deterioration with overall AQI of Delhi showing a decreasing trend from tonight/ tomorrow which is likely to remain largely in the ‘Very Poor’ category from tomorrow onwards and in the coming days.

Further, various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have also been advised to ensure strict intensification of actions under Stage-I and Stage-II of the GRAP in the coming days.

The Commission also appeals to the citizens of NCR to cooperate in implementing GRAP and follow the steps mentioned in the Citizen Charter under GRAP. Citizens are advised to:

Use public transport and minimize use of personal vehicles.

Regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in their automobiles.

Avoid dust generating construction activities

The Sub-Committee is closely watching the situation and will again review the situation, if required, tomorrow itself, for further appropriate decision depending upon the air quality in Delhi and forecast made available by IMD/IITM. The revised schedule of the GRAP is available on the Commission’s official website and can be accessed via caqm.nic.in