CAQM Reviews GRAP Measures Ahead of Winter to Tackle Delhi’s Air Pollution Hotspots

A meeting was convened at the Commission today, chaired by the Chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The purpose of the meeting was to review the progress and effectiveness of the actions being implemented under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), particularly in air pollution hotspots and other designated priority areas across Delhi.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary of Delhi, senior officials from key departments and agencies of the GNCT of Delhi, including Environment, Transport, MCD, Traffic Police, Delhi Jal Board, PWD and DSIIDC besides other organizations like the CPWD, NDMC, NHAI, DMRC, DDA, NCRTC and NBCC.

During the meeting, it was strongly reiterated that all relevant departments, authorities, and agencies are required to strictly implement the directions issued by the Commission, in its letter and spirit. The importance of strict and uncompromising enforcement was underscored and it was emphasized that immediate and firm action must be taken against any violators, ensuring accountability at all levels.

Key preventive actions to be undertaken / intensified during Stage-I and Stage-II of the GRAP were reiterated during the meeting as under:

GRAP Stage I

Stop C&D projects with plot size more than 500 sqm and not registered on the ‘Web portal’.

Prohibition on open burning of biomass and municipal solid waste.

Ban coal/firewood in Tandoors in dhabas and restaurants etc.

Improved traffic management at vulnerable / congestion prone points.

Impounding of / penal action on polluting vehicles.

GRAP Stage II

Intensifying mechanised sweeping of roads, water sprinkling and use of anti-smog guns for dust abatement measures.

Ensure uninterrupted power supply through DISCOMs to minimise use of DG sets.

Focused attention on identified air pollution hotspots.

Regulations on DG sets except emergent and essential services specified by CAQM.

The following were highlighted towards a comprehensive approach to enhance coordination, ensure timely action and improve the overall effectiveness of the measures to control air pollution in the region:

Implementation of directives issued to concerned authorities to tag the CAQM along with the concerned implementing authority while responding to a Complaint on their social media page.

“GRAP Monitoring Control Room” has been setup in the Commission for effective implementation and monitoring of actions by agencies concerned for control of air pollution in NCR under various stages of GRAP and also for redressal of complaints by citizens.

Nodal Officer has been nominated by DPCC / SPCBs for daily reporting of data to the GRAP Monitoring Control Room.

A group has also been created for smooth flow of information and respective Nodal officer and Member Secretary of DPCC/SPCBs have been on-boarded.

Reports / information shared on actions under GRAP is analysed by the Commission on a regular basis to assess overall responsiveness of various agencies / departments with a regular follow up with Nodal Officers for necessary corrective measures.

The Commission expressed concern regarding the slow pace of resolution and the growing backlog of pending complaints being handled by the respective agencies. It was strongly emphasized that every case of violation must be treated with urgency and addressed promptly to ensure swift resolution. The Commission underscored the need for a more proactive approach in dealing with complaints, as delays in resolving issues also hinder the effective implementation of air quality management measures. It was clearly stated that agencies must take immediate and decisive action in resolving pending cases and preventing further accumulation of unresolved complaints. The Commission also reminded the authorities that timely resolution is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the enforcement process and for achieving the broader objectives of air pollution control.

MCD was specifically instructed to comprehensively review the parking fee structure in public parking spaces as called for by the Commission vide Direction No. 82 dated 20.08.2024. This directive mandates rationalization / review of parking fees for private vehicles in order to encourage the use of public transportation.

The meeting also focused on strict discipline and measures to guard against unauthorized/ haphazard parking of private vehicles on metaled roads, markets, public spaces etc. leading to vehicular congestion and high levels of pollution, particularly in winters and called for strict action against violators including for violations of Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificate regime.

The Commission directed for intensified actions to liquidate the large fleet of highly polluting End-of-Life (EoL) Vehicles (more than 15 years for Petrol vehicles and 10 years for Diesel vehicles) still reported to be plying in Delhi.

Key actions reported to enforce the GRAP in Delhi include hotspot-specific action plans and measures in other identified priority areas, augmenting public transport and improving traffic management, preventing open biomass/MSW burning during the winters and enhanced public awareness, among other initiatives.

The meeting further stressed the need for targeted action in coordination with all relevant agencies at key hotspots and other priority areas to effectively tackle air pollution. It was emphasized that a collaborative and focused approach is essential to ensure the successful implementation of pollution control measures and to achieve meaningful improvements in air quality.