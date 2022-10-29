CAQM intensifies efforts to ensure enforcement and compliance of directions in view of rising pollution level

Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas has intensified its efforts to ensure enforcement and compliance of its directions in view of the rising pollution level. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, air quality in Delhi is in poor category.

The commission is sensitizing all stakeholders including industries, construction agencies, State government agencies about the preventive, mitigative and restrictive actions required to be taken under the Graded Response Action Plan.

The Commission in collaboration with the State Governments has launched a drive for shifting all industries in NCR to cleaner fuels. The Commission has issued closure directions to 45 coal based industrial units in Rajasthan.

32 coal-based units in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been closed down permanently. The Commission has urged all the stakeholders to comply with and follow the statutory directions of the Commission.