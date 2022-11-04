CAQM holds review meeting to assess implementation of directions to restrict farm fires

New Delhi : Reviewing the status of implementation of measures directed to restrict farm fire counts in Punjab, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held a meeting with the Chief Secretary and Deputy Commissioners of 22 Districts of Punjab except Pathankot (no farm fire incidents reported). The primary focus of the review meeting was to assess the on-ground implementation of directions and reiterate the need for immediate intensification of actions to put a halt to the sudden spike in stubble burning cases seen in the last few days in Punjab. The Chief Secretary and Deputy Commissioners of the 22 Districts of Punjab were reminded of their earlier commitments of drastically bringing the farm fire counts in 2022 as compared to last year.

The Deputy Commissioners of 10 Districts namely Amritsar, Barnala, Bhatinda, Firozpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Tarn Taran and Patiala where more than 1,000 fire counts are reported, were specifically advised to pay special attention and focus on the implementation of the action plan.

During the review meeting, the Chief Secretary and Deputy Commissioners of the 22 Districts of Punjab assured that they will put their best foot forward to substantially bring down the rising farm fire incidents in Punjab. They also assured that a decline in stubble burning incidents is expected to be seen in the coming days.