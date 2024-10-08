CAQM directs State Pollution Control Boards/DPCC to streamline and redress complaints related to air-quality

Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas has directed NCR State Pollution Control Boards/ DPCC today to streamline and synergize efforts in addressing air quality-related public complaints. CPCB and NCR State Pollution Control Boards/ DPCC upon receiving public complaints on their respective social media platforms, besides assigning these to the respective implementing agency concerned would also tag CAQM. The authority tagged for sending the complaint shall also be directed to upload compliance or reason for non-compliance on the same handle by tagging CAQM and CPCB.

This move shall enable the Commission to also monitor the response time and effectiveness of the respective authorities in addressing such complaints. NCR State Pollution Control Boards/ DPCC are directed to give wide publicity through various means, including social media about the availability of such mechanism.

Chief Secretaries of NCR State Governments/ GNCTD to also sensitize various authorities responsible for control measures for abating air pollution in the NCR. The direction comes as part of an effort to ensure timely resolution of air pollution related complaints through enhanced monitoring, accountability, and enforcement.