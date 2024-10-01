CAQM deployed Flying Squads to monitor incidents of paddy stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab

The comprehensive action plans formulated by the State Govt. of Punjab and Haryana, under the directions of CAQM, targeted the elimination of paddy stubble burning in the Kharif season 2024.

Towards closer coordination of agencies and to intensify the monitoring actions towards prevention of paddy stubble burning incidents during the paddy-harvesting season in the States of Punjab and Haryana, the Flying Squads of CPCB, assisting CAQM, have been deployed to identified hotspot districts in Punjab and Haryana during 01.10.2024 to 30.11.2024, where paddy stubble burning incidences are generally higher.

Flying Squads so deployed will closely coordinate with the concerned authorities/ officers at the district level/ nodal officers appointed by the respective State Govt.

Sixteen (16) districts of Punjab where Flying Squads have been deployed are Amritsar, Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Firozpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Mansa, Moga, Muktsar, Patiala, Sangrur and Tarn Taran. Ten (10) districts of Haryana where Flying Squads have been deployed are Ambala, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Sonipat and Yamunanagar.

Flying Squads will assess the ground-level situation in close coordination with the authorities concerned and report to the Commission and CPCB on a daily basis, including the steps taken to prevent further incidents of paddy stubble burning in the allocated district.

Further, CAQM would soon be setting up a “Paddy Stubble Management” Cell at Mohali/ Chandigarh during the paddy-harvesting season to closely coordinate with the Agriculture Department and other concerned agencies in the State Govts. of Punjab and Haryana and the Flying Squads deputed to various districts in these two states.