CAQM closely monitors the air quality parameters -reviews measures for abatement of air pollution

New Delhi : Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has reiterated to all implementing agencies of the Central and State Governments of NCR to strictly implement actions under Stage I of the GRAP in view of the air quality index of NCR, and has also urged citizens to cooperate in adherence to the Citizen Charter of the respective stages and assist in effective implementation of the GRAP measures to improve the overall Air Quality in the region. Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to “poor” category on 05.10.2022, though it improved subsequently. As the air quality has reached “poor” category again, actions under Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) need to be intensified by all concerned.

Continuing its rigorous efforts to improve and abate the air quality of the National Capital Region (NCR), the Sub-Committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) is reviewing measures undertaken towards abatement of air pollution and also closely monitoring air quality parameters in NCR as per the forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality “poor” category index made available by IMD/IITM.

The Sub-Committee constituted for invoking actions under the GRAP in its meeting held on 05.10.2022 decided to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage I of the GRAP – ‘Poor’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 201-300). The Order for invoking actions under Stage I of the GRAP -‘Poor’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 201-300) was accordingly issued on 05.10.2022 and is still in force.

As per the revised GRAP, a 24-point action plan as per Stage 1 of GRAP is already in place in the entire NCR w.e.f. 05.10.2022. This 24-point action plan includes steps such as closure of C&D activities of projects with plot size equal to or more than 500 sqm which have not registered on the ‘web portal’ of the respective NCR State Government; proper implementation of guidelines on dust mitigation measures and sound environmental management of Construction and Demolition (C&D) wastes; regular lifting of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), C&D waste, and Hazardous wastes from dedicated dump sites; periodic mechanized sweeping and/ or water sprinkling on road; use of anti-smog guns at C&D sites; prohibition on open burning of biomass and municipal solid waste; strict vigilance and enforcement of PUC norms; stringent prohibitions to not use DG sets as a regular source of power supply; use of only approved fuels in industrial areas; etc be strictly implemented/ ensured by different agencies ,State Pollution Control Boards in NCR and DPCC.

Further, various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and State Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have been communicated to ensure strict implementation of actions of Stage under GRAP. The detailed revised schedule of GRAP is available on the Commission’s website and can be accessed via www.caqm.nic.in

The Commission, from time to time, has been issuing Advisories and Directions containing policy initiatives and actions directed towards improvement of air quality in the region. CAQM has so far issued 68 Directions and 7 Advisories to State Governments and other agencies in NCR.