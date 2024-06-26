CAQM Announces 4.5 Crore Tree Plantation Initiative for NCR in 2024-25

Extensive greening and plantation in open areas in NCR, particularly along the central verges of roads, roadsides / pathways etc. has all along been identified by the Commission as an effective means towards mitigating high levels of dust, which is one of the prime concerns for poor air quality, particularly in the dry summer seasons in the entire NCR. Leaving no stone unturned to enhance the green cover of the National Capital Region (NCR) towards abatement of air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has crossed significant milestones in this endeavour in active participation and collaboration with all the NCR State Governments, the Govt. of NCT of Delhi, various agencies in the Central Goverment, including academic and scientific research-based institutions located in NCR.

With a humble beginning in this direction, with only 28,81,145 new plantations carried out during 2021-22, efforts were stepped up significantly and 3,11,97,899 new plantations were carried out in the NCR during 2022-23. Setting up a further ambitious target of new plantations of about 3.85 crores for the NCR State Govts./ GNCTD in the entire NCR for 2023-24, about 3.6 crores plantations were successfully carried out during the year, thus, achieving an overall 93.5% of the target. State-wise compliances with respect to the individual targets for 2023-24 in the NCR areas was 84.6% for Delhi; 87.4% for Haryana; 86.2% for Rajasthan; and 103.4% for U.P. respectively.

A comparative table indicating plantation target of different stakeholders under Greening/ Plantation Action Plan 2023-24 in comparison to the plantations in 2023-24 and target set for FY 2024-25 is tabled below as under:

State Target for FY 2023-24 Plantations in FY 2023-24 Target for FY 2024-25 Delhi 95,04,390 80,41,331 56,40,593 Haryana (NCR Districts) 98,93,797 86,49,277 1,32,50,000 Rajasthan (NCR Districts) 25,89,892 22,33,288 42,68,649 Uttar Pradesh (NCR Districts) 1,64,63,497 1,70,28,308 1,97,56,196 Central Govt. Agencies (including CRPF; CISF; BSF; Northern Railways; NCRTC; Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Delhi; DMRC; DFFCIL, etc.) 6,29,500 7,24,036 12,07,000 Academic institutions, higher education/ research institutions of NCR 3,32,500 7,11,456 9,08,742 Total 3,94,13,576 3,73,87,696 4,50,31,180

The Commission has been according due emphasis on large-scale greening and Bio-Barricading along the boundaries for educational institutions, research based organizations, and other commercial / industrial units. In wake of scarcity of open land areas in dense urban agglomerates, the Commission has been promoting greening and plantation drives through effective urban forestry initiatives, particularly focusing on the Miyawaki Technique. Further, the Commission has advised all the road owning agencies in NCR to target complete greening of the central verges / medians of major trunk roads as also, to the extent possible, on road sides and open areas along the right of ways.

During the meetings with the representatives of NCR State Governments/ GNCTD, Central Agencies and major academic institutions, higher education/ research institutions of NCR, the following key points were highlighted by CAQM:

While carrying out plantation activities it has to be kept in mind that native plant species are used. Monitoring, post plantation care, survival rate and plantation are key elements of the plantation programme. The Commission has recommended shrubs with good height of 6-7 feet so as to provide adequate barrier for trapping dust from the environment. Barricading along industrial areas, schools, colleges etc. with thick tree cover/ shrubs will also help arrest dust/ pollution. Land availability for plantation activities is low in urban areas and, filling of gaps in the areas with plants, where conventional plantation has been done, may be undertaken to achieve dense plantation. Monitoring of the survival rate of plantation is very important; replacement of the damaged/ dead plants is a must. Involvement of NGOs and RWAs in plantation drive needs to be encouraged and in this regard various IEC activities may also be taken up by institutions. If land area is not available with an institution within the campus, institutions may adopt land outside their campus with the help of government agencies, CBOs etc. Separate identification for dense planation, including the Miyawaki technique is preferred due to low availability of land. Institutions should be earmarked sufficient funds for the purpose and UGC may also provide their support. The Commission has already requested UGC in this regard. It was advised that plantation target for Financial Year should be at least 20% more than the previous year.

The Commission shall closely monitor the progress of implementation of the comprehensive Greening Action Plan for NCR, including the State-wise plantation targets. The agencies concerned have been particularly advised to resort to plantations of native species and endeavour high survival rate through proper post – plantation care and nurturing.