Captive & Commercial Coal Blocks Production Goes up By 79 % to 27.7 Million Ton During First Quarter 2022-23

New Delhi : Production from coal blocks during the first quarter of Financial Year 2022-23 was reviewed by the Additional Secretary & Nominated Authority, the Ministry of Coal on 6th July 2022 in the presence of project proponents. Coal production achieved during the first quarter is 27.7 million ton which is 79 % higher than 15.5 million-ton coal produced during same period in FY 2021-22.

The Ministry appreciated the efforts of coal blocks allocattees in achieving such high growth and hopeful that target production of 32 million ton from coal blocks during the second quarter of FY 2022-23 will be achieved. It was also noted with appreciation that two mines auctioned in 2021 under commercial auction reforms have become operational and produced 1.57 million ton in the first quarter.

At present, a total of 36 captive and commercial mines are under production and it is expected that at least 12 more new mines will start production during the year. This will significantly contribute to meet the coal demand in the country.

Further, project proponents also shared the efforts made by them and the challenges they are facing. The Ministry of Coal assured to extend all possible support in resolving the issues.