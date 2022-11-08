Captivating the Young With Universal Language of Art and Music

New Delhi : The world’s young generations share different ideologies, values and lifestyles, bringing new, unique culture that reshapes the world. Having grown up with the internet, the MZ Generation (a term used in Korea for Millennials and Gen Zs) holds a close connection with media platforms and believes, above all else, in the importance of self-expression, which is why they’re constantly looking for something authentic, different and fun to identify with.

So, in an effort to build a sturdier relationship with the young people, LG is offering various events and campaigns to the young generations so they can communicate in the universal language of art and music.



(From left to right) Sung Jun Son, HE product director of LG Baltics and street artist KIWIE

NFT Art Exhibition in Collaboration with Artist KIWIE

A big trend currently being spearheaded by young people is the non-fungible token (NFT), which is a unique digital asset held on the blockchain that people can use to express their digital identity in the virtual world. Knowing this, LG Baltics recently collaborated with artist KIWIE for the opening of an NFT exhibition in Europe, KIWIE SPACE V2.

Known as a pioneering street artist in Latvia, KIWIE incorporates multiform repetitions of a single image into his artistic style – KIWIE monster. At KIWIE SPACE V2, 3D artworks were displayed on LG OLED evo TVs to bring an outstanding, immersive digital experience to visitors. More than meets the eye, these works of art were created through artificial intelligence and neural networks based on the first KIWIE Monster painting, combined with the keywords of 2022 including the metaverse, NFT, non-binary and more.

With the artist determined to fill the space with bright, accurate colors and modern technologies that exude positive energy, he felt that LG’s state-of-the-art TVs were an integral part of the showcase. Thanks to OLED, visitors could feel the phenomenal ambiance of the exhibition space, making the whole experience seem more realistic and worthwhile.

NFT Art Exhibition in Collaboration with Contemporary Istanbul

Not so far away, another NFT exhibition was held in collaboration with Contemporary Istanbul, a leading art fair and a major platform in Turkiye. As a main partner of the 17th Contemporary Istanbul, an LG OLED ART booth was set up to present extremely talented artists’ digital masterpieces on its groundbreaking LG OLED evo TVs.

At the booth, visitors could admire the fine Korean digital artworks exploring the intersection between contemporary art and innovative technology on the latest LG OLED TVs. Purple Space and Pink Space by Choi Wool-ga were displayed on LG Objet Collection Posé, while Vacation of Dodo by Kim Sun-woo was exhibited on LG Objet Collection Easel.

Among all the exceptional digital pieces on display at Contemporary Istanbul, world-renowned artist Kim Whan-ki’s NFT Universe grabbed the most attention with the help of LG OLED technology, which allowed it to shine by offering a stunning viewing experience with vivid, accurate color expression and exceptional contrast. Respected around the world as a master of Korean abstract art, Kim’s Universe became the first Korean artwork to sell for over KRW 10 billion.

LG Life’s Good Music Video Campaign

LG’s endeavors to strike a chord with Millennials and Gen Zs go beyond art and visuals. To address the typical digital native’s love for video storytelling,* the LG Life’s Good Music Video campaign was recently running in 9 of LG’s Asian offices with the goal of creating unique music videos for each region with local music influencers singing about what ‘Life’s Good’ means to them. These music videos have been uploaded to the official LG YouTube channel of that country and have already amassed a total of 12.3 million views. And to bring everything together, all the videos have been compiled into one to feature every performer while showing off the beautiful scenes of each city.

These global office initiatives embody the company’s unwavering commitment to discovering new ways to connect with the younger generation through the power and wonder of art, music and cutting-edge technology. Carrying on these efforts, LG will continue supporting impactful cultural experiences designed to excite and inspire the MZ Generation and promote closer communication.