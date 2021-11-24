CapitaLand donates Oxygen Generation Plant worth INR 14 million to Tamil Nadu Government

Chennai: CapitaLand Group through its philanthropic arm CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF), has donated an Oxygen Generation Plant worth INR 14 million to the Tamil Nadu State Government. The plant was unveiled at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai on 24 November by Hon’ble Ma. Subramanian, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Tamil Nadu. Till date, CapitaLand has committed about approximately INR 179 million in support of COVID-19 relief measures in India.

The Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Generation Plant can supply 1000 liters of medical oxygen per minute, which in turn can support up to 100 beds at any given point of time.

Mr Vinamra Srivastava, CEO, India Business Parks, CapitaLand Investment said: “Since the pandemic began, we have been working with various state governments including Govt. of Tamil Nadu to identify various healthcare needs of the states. We are glad that we could associate with the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital to develop the Oxygen Generation Plant that would significantly boost supply of oxygen to patients and tackle medical exigencies. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of robust healthcare infrastructure and we are doing our bit to further strengthen the same and help the state’s readiness for the future beyond just this pandemic.”

Dr C Velan, City Head, Chennai Operations, CapitaLand Investment said: “We are extremely proud to associate with the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital for this project and support the community. This plant can supply oxygen to over 100 beds at any given point of time, reducing dependency on Liquid Medical Oxygen. We will also be conducting annual maintenance of the plant over the next four years.”

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, CapitaLand has undertaken several projects to help the country fight against COVID-19. The group has donated 1044 oxygen concentrators across the country, set up a temporary COVID Care Centre at International Tech Park Bangalore and donated an ambulance each to the Health Departments of Chennai and Hyderabad. The Group has also conducted vaccination drives in their IT Parks across India for its support staff, employees and dependents and their tenant staff.