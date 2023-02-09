Odisha : Capital Region Urban Transport receives STA honourable mention by ITDP for CRUT’s efforts to modernize its #publictransit system

Bhubaneswar : Capital Region Urban Transport receives STA honourable mention by ITDP ( Institute for Transportation & Development Policy works ) for CRUT’s efforts to modernize its #publictransit system.

It gives us immense joy to share that Bhubaneswar has received the STA honourable mention by @ITDP_HQ for CRUT’s efforts to modernize its #publictransit system with a focus on improving rider experience, advancing gender equity & offering more integrated trip options,” tweeted @CRUT_BBSR.

Besides, CM Naveen Patnaik also congratulated Capital Region Urban Transport and tweeted, “Congratulations to @CRUT_BBSR on winning Sustainable Transport Award (Honourable Mention) by @ITDP_HQ. CRUT has been awarded for an accessible & inclusive modern public transport system with focus on gender equity & better rider experience.”