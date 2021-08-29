Capital Region Urban Transport : Mo bus to operate in three new routes in Bhubaneswar soon

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Mo bus services will be operating in three new routes in Bhubaneswar , here on Sunday.

The information was shared by Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) on their social media platform .

“We are happy to announce that Mo Bus will move in 3 new routes from 1/9/2021 to make the commute of Mo Bus BFFs easier. Due to extremely low ridership Route No. 51 will be discontinued from 1st September,” tweeted CRUT.

Besides, Mo Bus will start plying on new Route No. 71 connecting Baramunda to Konark via Rasulgarh and Route No. 35 from Master Canteen to Jaydev Pitha. While, route No. 9 will be introduced for providing shuttle service at an interval of every 30 minutes from Acharya Vihar to Patia via Niladri Vihar by covering major hospitals in the route.