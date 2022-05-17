Cannes Film Festival 2022: Vani Tripathi, member CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) says this is the 75th year of Cannes& what could be a better celebration for India’s 75th year of Independence to be the Country of honour at Marché du Film-festival de Cannes

New Delhi : Vani Tripathi, member CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) attending the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in France says,

It’s absolutely ecstatic to be here, this is the 75th year of Cannes& what could be a better celebration for India’s 75th year of Independence to be the Country of honour at Marché du Film-festival de Cannes.

Also, we have a showcase of 6 new independent filmmakers who will be benefitting from the Marché du Film screening which will be happening here at Cannes. There will be a lot of talk about the co-production market.

Today we have treaties with 15 countries all across the globe & most of its film commission will be here at Cannes. We’re doing a session at the India Forum day after tomorrow after the Pavillion inaugural tomorrow