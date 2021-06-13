Candes ropes in Arjun Kapoor as brand ambassador, targets market penetration growth

New Delhi – Candes, India’s leading home appliances brand has roped in Arjun Kapoor as its brand ambassador with an aim to tap next 500 million Indian consumers who portray preference for innovative products, digital purchase and deeper brand relationship across home & kitchen appliances category.

Keeping up with the brand’s tagline ‘Smart India ka Smart Home,’ Arjun was a unanimous choice for brand ambassador. He truly represents the spirit and energy of Candes as he is a well-known face among Indian consumers. Apart from being a perfect blend of looks and smartness, he is amongst the most popular bollywood actors. Right since his runaway hit debut Ishaqzaade, he has displayed maturity in choosing his roles. Be it the urbane, adorable MBA in 2 STATES or KI AND KA, playing the heart-warming role of a househusband who lets his wife take the lead, Arjun has earned himself many accolades and has proven his ability to take on varied roles.

Sandeep Agarwal, Co-Founder, Candes, said, “Having Arjun Kapoor on board with a mammoth fan following will help us reach and tap into our target audience. As he is young, dynamic and a very popular face in every household of India, our brand will be able to create a personal connect with the consumers. We hope that our association with Arjun Kapoor reap beneficial results for the company and we aim to establish Candes as a sought after brand in the home appliance industry.”

Speaking on the association, Arjun Kapoor remarked, “It’s my pleasure to collaborate with Candes, which is a leading and renowned brand in the home appliances space. I am confident that the dynamic business strategy that Candes employs will ensure higher brand recall, and eventually create a larger customer base for them.”