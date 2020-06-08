Canara Bank slashes Interest rates on loans/advances with effect from 07.06.2020

Chennai: Canara Bank, a leading Public Sector Bank, has reduced its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) on Loans / Advances across all tenors with effect from June 07, 2020. Bank has reduced interest rate by 20 basis points across all tenors i.e, one year, 6 months, 3 months, 1 month and Overnight tenors.
Accordingly, the tenor linked MCLRs of the Bank shall be as under with effect from 07.06.2020:
|Tenor
|Interest Rate (in %)
|Overnight MCLR
|7.30%
|One-Month MCLR
|7.30%
|Three- Month MCLR
|7.55%
|Six-Month MCLR
|7.60%
|One Year MCLR
|7.65%
Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) has been reduced by 40 basis points from 7.30% to 6.90% effective from 07.06.2020.