Bangalore : Canara Bank launches, online GST payments through Credit card, debit card and UPI integrated with Goods and Service Tax Network(GSTN). Canara Bank is the first public sector bank to enable these new payment channels for GST payments.

This facility has been enabled in addition to the existing GST payment facilities through net banking and bank branches. This facility will empower taxpayers of any Bank in addition to Canara bank customers to make seamless GST payments through Canara Bank e-Payment options of UPI, Debit card and Credit card.