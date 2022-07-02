Canara Bank celebrates Rs 1 lakh Crore Gold Loan

Bengaluru : Canara Bank is celebrating surpassing of Rs. 1 Lakh Crore under Gold Loan outstanding as on 30.06.2022. During the current fiscal year, Canara Bank has grown 26.19% under Gold Loan as compared to previous year. This was possible because of the contribution from 435 Canara Bank Gold Loan Plaza Branches.

While interacting with media, Mr. Bhavendra Kumar, Chief General Manager, Canara Bank, Head Office, Bengaluru expressed that apart from Gold Loan, Canara Bank has achieved double digit growth in all Credit parameters including Retail, Housing, MSME, Agricultural & Corporates.

He further envisages tremendous demand under Gold Loan in the short term to medium term.