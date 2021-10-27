Can Punters Receive Online Bonuses?

One of the best things about online casinos is the vast amount of bonuses we can win while playing games. For us average players, we can receive as many bonuses we have won as possible. However, that may or may not apply to others. What about punters? Some places like BettingGuru offer many excellent bonuses, but can some punters in places like India receive them? That depends on what bonuses and specific circumstances, so here are the reviews of all Indian casino sites for punters.

What Are Punters?

The word “punter” has several meanings, like “a person who punts a ball,” but what does it mean when relating to casinos? A punter, in gambling terms, is a person who bets on sports events’ outcomes, particularly horse race bettings. In other terms, “punter” is a synonym of words like “bettor” or “gambler”.

Punters and Bonuses

Now that we’ve defined the term “punter,” it’s time to determine whether they can receive bonuses from online casinos, specifically in India. Believe it or not, punters can accept several types of bonuses from online casinos. Here are two bonuses they can win.

Cashback Bonus

A cashback bonus is either a refund of real money or bonus money we can get if we’ve lost any while betting. These bonuses can be as low as five percent and as high as 25 percent of a punter’s net loss. Cashback bonuses are great for punters who have lost a lot of money, and some of that bonus can make them feel like they haven’t lost everything.

Free Spins

Free spins let us spin reels on any casino slot allowing this feature. These bonuses can give punters no deposit, no wager-free spins, and multipliers, which can increase a punter’s chance of winning when triggered.

Why Can Punters Receive Bonuses?

In 2000, the Indian government passed the Information Technology Act, which is a broad law applying to almost any internet activity such as gambling. This act doesn’t state online gambling as being illegal; in fact, the act doesn’t mention gambling at all. However, this does mean the government can block whichever website it wants. Thankfully, punters can still receive numerous bonuses.

Receiving Bonuses

Who doesn’t like winning bonuses? Not only are there tons of them, it’s also easy to sign up and earn them! It only takes a few minutes to sign up and invest money into our accounts, and we can receive many bonuses. After signing up, we’ll get a welcome bonus- free spins, cashback, and even real money. VIP members can also win bonuses not commonly available, like birthday bonuses.

Conclusion

