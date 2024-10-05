Campus Activewear Unveils Its New Store in Angul, Odisha

Angul: Campus, one of India’s leading sports and athleisure footwear brands, has launched a new store in Angul, Odisha operated by its partner Threelance. The expansive store, spread across 638 Sq. ft. is located at Gandhi Chowk, By Pass Road- Angul, Opposite LP – 759122. It offers a wide range of high-quality, fashionable, and affordable sneakers.

To celebrate the grand opening, Campus is offering special promotions, including discounts of up to 20%.

This store launch is a part of the brand’s ongoing growth journey, from continuously driving fashion forward narrative and adopting a multi-channel sales approach to enhance the customer’s experience while serving the latent demand.

The newly launched store showcases Campus’ highly sought for Sneakers and modern footwear, including Nitro Fly, and Nitro Boost ranges, promising an unparalleled shopping experience for customers. With a diverse array of options catering to everyday occasions and fashion choice preferences, the store offers something for everyone. This initiative reflects Campus Activewear’s commitment to adding value to its customers, allowing them to experience the difference firsthand.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO of Campus Activewear Ltd. said, “We’re excited to announce the launch of our new outlet in Angul, Odisha, a testament to our untiring dedication to delivering footwear that effortlessly blends quality, style, and affordability in every step. Our new store promises a top-notch shopping experience, better visibility, accessible prices, and enhanced customer satisfaction. At Campus, we walk in step with our customers, understanding their fashion needs, and encouraging everyone to join us in revolutionizing style, confidence, and self-expression. Our journey is fuelled by unstoppable energy, and we thank our customers for their trust and support.”

As Campus looks forward to the future, the brand focuses on augmenting customers’ style quotient, winning every occasion, and inspiring a generation to make their mark by delivering exceptional products to its ever-growing market base. With 288 stores and counting, Campus is more accessible than ever before. The brand aims to emerge as the most preferred athleisure brand in India, and is betting big on design and product innovation every single time to provide fashion for consumers’ feet.

Thanks to an ever-growing support base of customers and stakeholders, the loyalty for Campus products and the quality and design that come with it have ensured increase in customer interest across cities and towns of India, quality, and design has grown exponentially across cities and towns. As a brand which has evolved in sync with customer preferences over time, Campus aims to boost confident self-expression and raise shoe consciousness among the youth.