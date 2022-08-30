Campaign to benefit cent percent beneficiaries will start from the birthday of Prime Minister : CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the aim of our government is to make the lives of the people better. For this purpose, a campaign will be conducted in the state from Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s birthday September 17 to October 31 to provide cent percent benefit to the beneficiaries in the beneficiary-oriented schemes run by the Central and State Governments. The District Collectors will lead the campaign in their respective districts under the guidance of the in-charge ministers of the districts. MPs, MLAs and public representatives should also be connected to the campaign.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the ministers before the meeting of the Council of Ministers in Mantralaya. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of all departments were present. Divisional and district officers virtually participated in the meeting.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that two camp would be organised at gram panchayat and ward level in the campaign. The persons who are eligible and not connected with the scheme will be benefitted immediately on the spot in the first camp. Cases in which it is not possible to resolve at the camp site, they will be disposed of in another camp after consideration and the person concerned will be informed about the decision.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this campaign, which will be conducted for the welfare of the poor, the farmers and the wellbeing of the common people, will not be a ritual but a yagya, in which no eligible person will be allowed to remain deprived. In the campaign, the Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of the departments at the state level will coordinate for the necessary guidance and arrangements. In case of policy difficulties in achieving the target, speedy redressal will be ensured.