Camp for free Assistive Devices distribution organized for Divyangjan and Senior Citizens in Tikamgarh (M.P) under ‘Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana’ (RVY Scheme) of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

New Delhi : 1571 Divyangjan and Senior Citizens got free of cost Assistive Devices in a distribution camp organized in Tikamgarh (M.P)

Indigenously developed “Sugamya” Cane for Visually Impaired and ‘Swavlamban Kendra Container’ for skill development training and repairing centre launched at Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh.

14.02.2022, Tikamgarh (M.P) Camp for distribution of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme and to Senior citizens under ‘Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana’ (RVY Scheme) of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India was organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration Tikamgarh at 12 Noon on 14.02.2022 at Rajendra Park, Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief guest of function Dr. Virendra Kumar,Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment inaugurated the camp and also launched ‘Sugamya Cane’ which is developed and indigenously manufactured by ALIMCO under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan initiative. Sugamya Cane Device is an Assistive Aids consisting of Sugamya Cane Sensor and a Normal Foldable White Cane, to assist a Visually Impaired Person intelligently in mobility and direction-finding. Union Minister also inaugurated ‘Svavlamban Kendra, Container for imparting Skill Development Training and Repair Center for Aids and Accessible Devices . Government is planning to open such facility which will provide Skill training and product repair service centre for assistive devices in each district of country starting the Pilot Project from Tikamgarh. Union Minister handed over the key to Shri Chandrbhan Yadav the beneficiary who will now operate newly launched Swavlamban Kendra.

Total 6566 aids and assistive devices worth of Rs. 2.32 Crore will be distributed free of cost to 1092 Divyangjan and 479 Senior Citizens of Tikamgarh District in Madhya Pradesh.

Union minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar said that under the leadership and guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister central Government has implemented various welfare schemes for developing an inclusive society and empowerment of persons with disabilities and senior citizens of the country. Informing about the work done by his ministry minister said that central government is committed towards the empowerment of marginalized Divyangjan, Senior citizens and other poor section of society.

Union Minister emphasized on Skill training programme for empowerment of Divyangjan and brings them in the mainstream of society for overall development of the country. Informing about various initiatives taken for Divyangjan Union Minister informed Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan is another flagship program of Government. He informed that Rs.9.73 crore have been released to make 31 government buildings of Madhya Pradesh accessible under the Accessible India campaign. He also mentioned about the Center for Disability Sports and National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation Center (NIMHR) being established in Gwalior and Sehore, Madhya Pradesh.

Among the high end products which were distributed in the camp includes 98 Battery operated Motorized Tricycles to the eligible orthopedically impaired Divyangjan under ADIP scheme. The cost of one motorized tricycle is Rs.37000/- each out of which Rs.25,000/- is covered under the subsidy provided under ADIP scheme and balanced amount was contributed by Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar’s MP LAD fund.

Different type of assistive devices which are to be distributed among identified Divyangjan registered during assessment camps at Block Level includes 594 Tricycle, 177 Wheelchairs, 1072 Crutches, 222 Walking Sticks, 55 Rollators, 04 Smart Phone, 53 Smart Sugamya Cane, 09 Braille Kit, 13 Braille Cane, 21 C. P Chair, 22 MSIED Kit, 07 ADL Kit (for leprosy) with Cell phone, 460 Hearing Aid, 40 Artificial Limbs and Calipers etc. Different kind of daily living assistive devices were distributed under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana which includes, Tetrapod,Tripod,Wheelchairs with Commode, Dentures, Knee Brace, LS Belts, Walking Stick with Seat, Foot care unit, Spinal Support, Spectacles, Silicon Foam cushion etc.

Shri Parwatlal Ahirwar, Chairmain Administrative Committee, Zila Panchayat, Tikamgarh, Shri Rakesh Giri, MLA, Tikamgarh, Shri Rajan Sehgal, CMD, ALIMCO, Shri Shubhash Kumar Dwivedi, District Magistrate, Tikamgarh, Shri Umesh Jhalani, Independent Director, ALIMCO and other local representatives of the District were also present during the function.