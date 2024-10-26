Calling Innovators: Join the AI for Citizen Safety Hackathon with IndiaAI CyberGuard

The IndiaAI Independent Business Division (IBD) has launched the IndiaAI CyberGuard AI Hackathon. This hackathon is part of the Applications Development Initiative within the IndiaAI Mission, which seeks to advance the development, deployment, and adoption of AI applications in critical sectors. It is aimed at promoting the scaling and adoption of impactful AI solutions to enable large-scale socio-economic transformation. The deadline for application submission is 07th November 2024.

IndiaAI CyberGuard AI Hackathon

To further these ambitions, IndiaAI and Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has announced the IndiaAI CyberGuard AI Hackathon. This strategic initiative seeks to utilize advanced technologies, particularly AI, to enhance cybersecurity and address the escalating threat of cyber fraud and crimes. With approximately 6,000 cases reported daily through the NCRP, this hackathon aims to develop robust AI-driven solutions capable of managing and mitigating these threats.

Exciting prizes for Hackathon

The Hackathon invites participation from Indian innovators, startups, non-profits, students, academic/R&D organizations, and companies. The prize money for the hackathon is as follows.

First Prize: INR 25 Lakhs and opportunity to develop a solution for national rollout

INR 25 Lakhs and opportunity to develop a solution for national rollout Second Prize : INR 7 lakhs

: INR 7 lakhs Third Prize : INR 3 lakhs

: INR 3 lakhs Special Prize of INR 5 lakhs for All-Women Teams (in addition to the top three prizes)

This initiative aligns with the Government of India’s vision of leveraging AI for inclusive growth and responsible development of AI. For more details and to apply, visit https://indiaai.gov.in/article/ai-for-citizen-safety-join-the-indiaai-cyberguard-ai-hackathon

Leveraging AI for cybersecurity

IndiaAI is partnering with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), established by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This collaboration aims to leverage AI to drive efficiencies in the prevention, detection, investigation, and prosecution of cybercrime, thereby enhancing citizen welfare. The I4C manages the National Cybercrime Report Portal (NCRP), providing a comprehensive framework for Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) to tackle cybercrime effectively.