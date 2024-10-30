Calling All VFX Talent in India – Don’t Miss This Amazing Opportunity!

If you’re creative, know how to tell a story, and have the capability to bring the theme “Daily Life Superhero” to life through a 30-second Visual effects (VFX) clip, and then you have a great opportunity to win prizes and goodies worth up to INR 5 lakhs, as well as exclusive studio internships. Not only win prizes but an opportunity to make a career as your work will be trained & your work will be showcased before professionals in a global level world audio visual entertainment Summit in February. To promote VFX ecosystem in India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with ABAI- India’s leading AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) has launched the WAFX WAVES VFX Challenge as part of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025 (WAVES). This initiative is part of the ‘Create in India’ challenge, aimed at nurturing local talent and promoting India as a one-stop destination for content creation, Align with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision for creative growth.

Join the Movement: Register Today

Emerging Visual effects (VFX) artists across India may join the WAFX Waves VFX Challenge and gain recognition in the rapidly growing VFX industry. Registration is open now, with more details available at www.wafx.abai.avgc.in This competition is not only an opportunity for a showcase of skillsets, but also a stepping stone to professional growth, offering a chance to join a robust network of India’s top VFX studios and mentors. For further details, please contact [email protected], [email protected] ,www.wafx.abai.avgc.in

Competition Structure and Prizes: WAFX will consist of 3 phases

The first stage will feature an online qualifier round where we expect 2000+ entries out of which a ‘Pre-Selection’ Jury will shortlist 10 students and 10 professional contestants to move to the second phase and compete at the Zonal -level in-person competitions. Thereafter, the Zonal Winners will advance to the Grand Finale which will be held in a 24-Hour VFX Marathon format in front of a Grand Jury that is constituted of National Award-winning famed VFX Supervisors.

Participants at WAFX will bring the theme “Daily Life Superhero” to life through a 30-second VFX clip and submit their work online in qualifying round, competing for prizes and goodies worth up to INR 5 lakhs, as well as exclusive studio internships. The Online Qualifiers winners will progress to the Zonal Finals scheduled in Chandigarh, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, where they will showcase their work before a panel of esteemed industry experts. The top finalists will compete in the grand finale at the WAVES Summit in Delhi, scheduled for 5th – 9th February 2025.

WAFX challenge empowers aspiring VFX artists and boosts India’s global standing

With India’s film and media industry witnessing unprecedented growth in Visual Effects, this national competition aims to prepare a generation of VFX professionals to meet industry demands and advance India’s competitiveness and prowess on the global stage. ABAI – the Karnataka-based trade association for the AVGC-XR industry has launched the national initiative of ‘WAFX Challenge,’ with a call to action to all budding Visual Effects artists to create stunning VFX masterpieces.

WAFX Waves VFX Challenge: Unleashing young talent for a thriving future

Indian cinema, recognized globally for its creativity and storytelling, now competes with international counterparts at global standards, owing much of its evolution to our VFX abilities. Despite this growth, the sector faces a shortage of skilled professionals to meet rising demands, making skill development and employment in VFX crucial for sustainable industry growth. The WAFX Waves VFX Challenge- ABAI’s flagship contest, has been curated to find & nurture young talent to prepare them for exciting opportunities in the AVGC sector.

WAFX challenge and WAVES summit to propel India’s Creative Industry with New Skills

Shri Biren Ghose, President- ABAI and Managing Director- Asia Pacific, Technicolor Group, spoke on the importance of WAFX and WAVES as game-changers for the business. “The creative sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation, with technological advancements and increasingly cutting-edge immersive content augmenting consumer experiences,” he said. “As we enter this new economy, imagery and storytelling are moving beyond TV and film into museums, airports, and across public spaces. This will foster innovation and to encourage new skills talent and diverse employment opportunities to create in and from India. The WAFX challenge is curated specifically to mobilize thousands of Indians in every nook and corner of the country to underscore every facet of AVGC-XR and help spotlight excellence at WAVES on a global stage for the finals.”