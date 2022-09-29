Calendar for Auction of Government of India Treasury Bills

New Delhi : After reviewing the cash position of the Central Government, the Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to notify the amounts for the issuance of Treasury Bills for the quarter ending December 2022 as under:
|Notified Amount for Auction of Treasury Bills
(October 01, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
(₹ Crore)
|Date of Auction
|91 Days
|182 Days
|364 Days
|Total
|October 04, 2022
|10,000
|6,000
|6,000
|22,000
|October 12, 2022
|10,000
|6,000
|6,000
|22,000
|October 19, 2022
|10,000
|6,000
|6,000
|22,000
|October 27, 2022
|10,000
|6,000
|6,000
|22,000
|November 02, 2022
|10,000
|6,000
|6,000
|22,000
|November 09, 2022
|10,000
|6,000
|6,000
|22,000
|November 16, 2022
|10,000
|6,000
|6,000
|22,000
|November 23, 2022
|10,000
|6,000
|6,000
|22,000
|November 30, 2022
|10,000
|6,000
|6,000
|22,000
|December 07, 2022
|10,000
|6,000
|6,000
|22,000
|December 14, 2022
|10,000
|6,000
|6,000
|22,000
|December 21, 2022
|10,000
|6,000
|6,000
|22,000
|December 28, 2022
|10,000
|6,000
|6,000
|22,000
|Total
|130,000
|78,000
|78,000
|2,86,000
The Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India will have the flexibility to modify the notified amount and timing for auction of Treasury Bills depending upon the requirements of the Government of India, evolving market conditions and other relevant factors, after giving due notice to the market. Thus, the calendar is subject to change, if circumstances so warrant, including for reasons such as intervening holidays. Such changes, if any, will be communicated through regular press releases.
The auction of Treasury Bills will be subject to the terms and conditions specified in the General Notification No. F.4(2)-W&M/2018 dated March 27, 2018 issued by the Government of India, as amended from time to time.