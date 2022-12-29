Calendar for Auction of Government of India Treasury Bills (For the Quarter ending March 2023)

New Delhi : After reviewing its cash position, Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to notify the amounts for the issuance of Treasury Bills for the quarter ending March 2023 as under:

Notified Amount for Auction of Treasury Bills (January 01, 2023-March 31, 2023) Date of Auction Date of Issue 91 DAYS 182 DAYS 364 DAYS Total (₹ in crore) 04-Jan -2023 05-Jan-2023 7,000 13,000 10,000 30,000 11-Jan -2023 12-Jan-2023 7,000 13,000 10,000 30,000 18-Jan -2023 19-Jan-2023 7,000 13,000 10,000 30,000 25-Jan -2023 27-Jan-2023 7,000 12,000 10,000 29,000 01- Feb-2023 02-Feb-2023 7,000 12,000 10,000 29,000 08-Feb-2023 09-Feb-2023 7,000 12,000 10,000 29,000 15-Feb-2023 16-Feb-2023 7,000 12,000 10,000 29,000 22-Feb-2023 23-Feb-2023 7,000 12,000 10,000 29,000 01-Mar-2023 02-Mar-2023 7,000 12,000 10,000 29,000 08-Mar-2023 09-Mar-2023 7,000 12,000 10,000 29,000 15-Mar-2023 16-Mar-2023 7,000 12,000 10,000 29,000 23-Mar-2023 24-Mar-2023 7,000 12,000 10,000 29,000 29-Mar-2023 31-Mar-2023 7,000 12,000 10,000 29,000 Total 91,000 1,59,000 1,30,000 3,80,000

The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, will have the flexibility to modify the notified amount and timing for auction of Treasury Bills depending upon the requirements of the Government of India, evolving market conditions and other relevant factors, after giving due notice to the market. Thus, the calendar is subject to change, if circumstances so warrant, including for reasons such as intervening holidays. Such changes, if any, will be communicated through Press Releases.

The auction of Treasury Bills will be subject to the terms and conditions specified in the General Notification No. F.No.4(2)-W&M/2018 dated March 27, 2018 issued by the Government of India, as amended from time to time.