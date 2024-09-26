Calendar for Auction of Government of India Treasury Bills (For the Quarter ending December 2024)

The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, hereby, notifies the calendar for issuance of Treasury Bills for the quarter ending December 2024 as under:

Notified Amount for Auction of Treasury Bills (October 01, 2024 to December 31, 2024) (₹ crore) Date of Auction Date of Issue 91 Days 182 Days 364 Days Total October 03, 2024 October 04, 2024 7,000 6,000 6,000 19,000 October 09, 2024 October 10, 2024 7,000 6,000 6,000 19,000 October 16, 2024 October 17, 2024 7,000 6,000 6,000 19,000 October 23, 2024 October 24, 2024 7,000 6,000 6,000 19,000 October 30, 2024 October 31, 2024 7,000 6,000 6,000 19,000 November 06, 2024 November 07, 2024 7,000 6,000 6,000 19,000 November 13, 2024 November 14, 2024 7,000 6,000 6,000 19,000 November 20, 2024 November 21, 2024 7,000 6,000 6,000 19,000 November 27, 2024 November 28, 2024 7,000 6,000 6,000 19,000 December 04, 2024 December 05, 2024 7,000 6,000 6,000 19,000 December 11, 2024 December 12, 2024 7,000 6,000 6,000 19,000 December 18, 2024 December 19, 2024 7,000 6,000 6,000 19,000 December 26, 2024 December 27, 2024 7,000 6,000 6,000 19,000 Total 91,000 78,000 78,000 2,47,000

The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, will have the flexibility to modify the notified amount and timing for auction of Treasury Bills depending upon the requirements, evolving market conditions and other relevant factors, after giving due notice to the market. Thus, the calendar is subject to change, if circumstances so warrant, including for reasons such as intervening holidays. Such changes, if any, will be communicated through press releases.

The auction of Treasury Bills will be subject to the terms and conditions specified in the General Notification No. F.4(2)-W&M/2018 dated March 27, 2018 issued by the Government of India, as amended from time to time.