Calendar for Auction of Government of India Treasury Bills (For the Quarter ending December 2024)

The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, hereby, notifies the calendar for issuance of Treasury Bills for the quarter ending December 2024 as under:
|Notified Amount for Auction of Treasury Bills
(October 01, 2024 to December 31, 2024)
(₹ crore)
|Date of Auction
|Date of Issue
|91 Days
|182 Days
|364 Days
|Total
|October 03, 2024
|October 04, 2024
|7,000
|6,000
|6,000
|19,000
|October 09, 2024
|October 10, 2024
|7,000
|6,000
|6,000
|19,000
|October 16, 2024
|October 17, 2024
|7,000
|6,000
|6,000
|19,000
|October 23, 2024
|October 24, 2024
|7,000
|6,000
|6,000
|19,000
|October 30, 2024
|October 31, 2024
|7,000
|6,000
|6,000
|19,000
|November 06, 2024
|November 07, 2024
|7,000
|6,000
|6,000
|19,000
|November 13, 2024
|November 14, 2024
|7,000
|6,000
|6,000
|19,000
|November 20, 2024
|November 21, 2024
|7,000
|6,000
|6,000
|19,000
|November 27, 2024
|November 28, 2024
|7,000
|6,000
|6,000
|19,000
|December 04, 2024
|December 05, 2024
|7,000
|6,000
|6,000
|19,000
|December 11, 2024
|December 12, 2024
|7,000
|6,000
|6,000
|19,000
|December 18, 2024
|December 19, 2024
|7,000
|6,000
|6,000
|19,000
|December 26, 2024
|December 27, 2024
|7,000
|6,000
|6,000
|19,000
|Total
|91,000
|78,000
|78,000
|2,47,000
The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, will have the flexibility to modify the notified amount and timing for auction of Treasury Bills depending upon the requirements, evolving market conditions and other relevant factors, after giving due notice to the market. Thus, the calendar is subject to change, if circumstances so warrant, including for reasons such as intervening holidays. Such changes, if any, will be communicated through press releases.
The auction of Treasury Bills will be subject to the terms and conditions specified in the General Notification No. F.4(2)-W&M/2018 dated March 27, 2018 issued by the Government of India, as amended from time to time.