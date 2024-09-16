CAHO East Zone Conclave Held at KIIT, Focuses on Patient Safety & Quality Healthcare

Bhubaneswar : The Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organization (CAHO) East Zone Conclave took place today at KIIT-DU, the first in eastern India, marking a significant milestone in the healthcare ecosystem of Odisha and neighbouring states. Held ahead of World Patient Safety Day, which is observed on September 17, the conclave focused on the theme of “Improving Diagnosis for Patient Safety – Get it Right, Make it Safe!”

The Conclave brought together doctors and healthcare professionals from across the country to discuss critical issues surrounding patient safety, quality healthcare, and the importance of accreditation in fostering trust between healthcare providers and the community.

In his address, Dr. Vijay Agarwal, President of CAHO, emphasized the need for strong leadership to drive patient care and safety. He lauded the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta, stating, “any region with a leader like Dr Samanta can excel in our objective of patient care and patient safety.” He also spoke about the increasing mistrust between the public and healthcare providers, stressing that accreditation and adherence to standards are essential to rebuilding trust and ensuring patient safety.

Dr. Giridhar J. Gyani, Director General of the Association of Healthcare Providers (India) and Patron of CAHO, praised the KIMS campus for its dedication to quality education and patient care. He remarked, “The KIMS campus is a testament to quality education.”

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Samanta highlighted the significance of patient safety. Dr. Samanta reiterated KIIT’s commitment to patient safety and extended support to CAHO’s initiatives. He applauded the efforts of KIMS in maintaining high standards of care, adding, “Safety is a combined effort starting from the sweeper to the principal and medical superintendent. We are trying to maintain it to the best of our ability.”

Lallu Joseph, General Secretary of CAHO, emphasized that quality healthcare is rooted in attention to detail. “Every bit of safety is taken care of on the KIMS campus. Everybody is treated equally, and the most important aspect is patient safety,” she said.

Dr. A.P. Mohanty, Dean and Principal of KIMS, and R.C. Das, Medical Superintendent of KIMS, emphasised the importance of patient safety and affordable, quality healthcare. Soumyakanta Satpathy, Operations Director at KIMS proposed the vote of thanks.