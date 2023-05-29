CAG Girish Chandra Murmu re-elected as External Auditor of WHO for four-year term

Comptroller and Auditor General Girish Chandra Murmu has been re-elected as External Auditor of the World Health Organisation (WHO) for a four-year term from 2024 to 2027. CAG is already holding this position in WHO since 2019 for a four-year term from 2019 to 2023. The election was held today in the Seventy-sixth World Health Assembly in Geneva, where the CAG of India was re-elected with an overwhelming majority of 114 out of 156 votes in the first round of voting itself. After the election, in his address to the World Health Assembly, Mr Murmu outlined his vision as External Auditor for WHO while emphasizing the process improvement for better outcomes, transparency, and a professional approach.

The office of the CAG said, the appointment is a recognition of its standing among the international community as well as its professionalism, high standards, global audit experience, and strong national credentials.

This is the second major international audit assignment for the CAG this year following his selection for the post of External Auditor of the International Labour Organisation, earlier in March this year.

Besides WHO, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India is currently the External Auditor of the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, and the Inter-Parliamentary Union. CAG is a Member of the United Nations Panel of External Auditors. He is also a member of the Governing Boards of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions INTOSAI and ASOSAI. CAG also chairs the INTOSAI Knowledge Sharing Committee, its Working Group on IT Audit, and the Compliance Audit Sub-Committee.