National

CAG Girish Chandra Murmu Inaugurates New Sports Complex in Ranchi to Promote National Sports

By Odisha Diary bureau

CAG Girish Chandra Murmu inaugurated a dedicated sports complex in Ranchi to promote sports within the CAG Institution and across India. This central facility will serve as a hub for all outdoor sports disciplines of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department and will also be accessible to local players for practice.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.