CAG Girish Chandra Murmu Inaugurates New Sports Complex in Ranchi to Promote National Sports
Prev Post
Baijayant Jay Panda Strengthens BJP’s Delhi Campaign with Key Leaders and Community Engagement
CAG Girish Chandra Murmu inaugurated a dedicated sports complex in Ranchi to promote sports within the CAG Institution and across India. This central facility will serve as a hub for all outdoor sports disciplines of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department and will also be accessible to local players for practice.
Prev Post
Baijayant Jay Panda Strengthens BJP’s Delhi Campaign with Key Leaders and Community Engagement