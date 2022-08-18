Punjab Cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur will conduct eye -check up camp in Aam Admi Clinic at Bhagsar

New Delhi : Minister of Social Security, Women and Child Development Dr. Baljit Kaur will examine the eyes of patients at an eye camp being held on August 20th at the Aam Admi Clinic in Bhagsar village (Muktsar) on Saturday.

The minister is an eye specialist and she has been operating, diagnosing and offering treatment to residents of Malwa region for the past many years

Stating this here today, an official spokesperson said that the camp is being organized by the Punjab Government with the support of “Sankalp Educational Welfare Society. Medicines will be given free of cost to all patients who will come to get their eyes checked. The minister has urged the people to spread this message among the needy so that more and more people can get avail the benefit of the free eye camp.

De Baljit Kaur has also served as an eye specialist in Government Hospital Sri Muktsar Sahib for a long time before taking a plunge into politics. Even after becoming a minister, she is devoting time to serve the people as a doctor.