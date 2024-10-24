Cabinet Greenlights Rs 6,798 Crore Railway Projects to Boost Connectivity and Reduce Logistics Costs

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved Two Railway projects of Ministry of Railways with total estimated cost of Rs.6,798 crore (approx.).

Two approved projects are – (a) doubling of Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga & Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur Section covering 256 kms and (b) construction of new line between Errupalem and Namburu via Amaravati covering 57 kms.

The doubling of Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga & Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur Section will strengthen the connectivity to Nepal, North-east India and Border areas and facilitating movement of passenger trains along with goods train resulting in the socio-economic growth of the region.

The new rail line project Errupalem-Amaravati-Namburu traverses through NTR Vijayawada and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh and Khammam district of Telangana.

The Two projects covering 8 Districts in 3 States i.e., Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 313 Kms.

New Line project will provide connectivity to approx. 168 villages and about 12 Lakh population with 9 new stations. Multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to Two Aspirational Districts (Sitamarhi and Muzaffarpur) serving approx. 388 villages and about 9 lakh population.

These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertilizer, coal, iron ore, steel, cement, etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 31 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, lower CO2 emissions (168 Crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 7 Crore trees.

The new line proposal will provide direct connectivity to “Amaravati” the proposed Capital of Andhra Pradesh and improve mobility for industries and the population, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. The multi-tracking proposal will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways.

The projects are in line with Prime Minister’s Vision of a New India which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.

The projects are result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which have been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services.