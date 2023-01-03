Cabinet decisions under chairmanship of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

In a meeting of the Council of Ministers in Mantralaya today held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rs 1807 crore 57 lakh was approved for 45 CM Rise schools. In the first phase of the CM Rise Yojana, 275 schools are being developed by the School Education Department in the state. Out of these, DPRs were prepared for the construction of 45 schools and presented before the Project Testing Committee on December 7, 2022. In this sequence of departmental proposals, decision was taken for the construction of 45 well-equipped schools on the recommendation of the Project Testing Committee. A total of 9 thousand 200 CM Rise schools are to be constructed in the state. Its in-principle approval from the Council of Ministers has been issued in July, 2021. Out of this, 370 schools are being constructed in the first phase, of which 275 schools are being constructed under the Education Department and the remaining 95 schools under the Tribal Affairs Department. Earlier, approval has already been given by the Cabinet for construction of 73 schools costing Rs 2 thousand 660 crore.

433 new PG seats to be increased in medical colleges Rs 438 crore 40 lakh approved

The Cabinet took the decision to increase 433 new P.G. medical colleges in Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Rewa. Administrative approval has been given for Rs 192 crore 24 lakh for Medical College Indore, Rs 62 crore 82 lakh for Medical College Gwalior, Rs 100 crore 66 lakh for Medical College Jabalpur and Rs 82 crore 68 lakh for Medical College Rewa that is a total amount of Rs 438 crore and 40 lakhs. With the increase of PG seats for postgraduate courses in various departments of Medical College, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Rewa, additional number of subject-specialist doctors will be available to the state every year.

Approval and continuation of new form of Akanksha Yojana

The Cabinet approved the plan to provide coaching for national competitive examinations to tribal students from prestigious institutions at the divisional level and approved finance of Rs 30 crores 54 lakh 71 thousand for offline coaching every year and online coaching pilot project for the next 4 years. In this scheme, 1600 students will be benefited from offline coaching from the year 2022-23 to 2023-24 (according to the 2-year course) for offline coaching. According to the announcement of the Chief Minister, a total of 250 students are targeted to be benefited in 4 years that is 25 students from 10 special schools for online coaching from Class 9th to 12th.

Approval for consensus in the election of panchayat representatives and increase in prize money for promoting unopposed elction

In the plan to encourage consensus and unopposed election in the election of Panchayat representatives, the Council of Ministers has so far given Rs 1 lakh to the Gram Panchayat whose Sarpanch was elected unopposed, Rs 5 lakh was being given to the Gram Panchayat whose Sarpanch and all Panchs were elected unopposed and such gram panchayats whose sarpanch and all panchs are women were given Rs 10 lakh. While revising the scheme, now new categories and prize money have been fixed. Rs 5 lakh to such Gram Panchayat whose Sarpanch has been elected unopposed. Rs 7 lakhs for the post of Sarpanch, if the current election and the previous election are held continuously unopposed. Gram Panchayats whose sarpanch and all panchs were elected unopposed to be given Rs 7 lakh. A decision was taken to give Rs 12 lakh to a Gram Panchayat whose sarpanch and all panchs elected are women, and Rs 15 lakh if ​​women are elected unopposed to all the posts of sarpanch and panch in the panchayat. A provision of Rs 55 crore 60 lakh has been made in the budget for the financial year 2022-23 for conferring these awards.

Increase in honorarium of sarpanch of more than 23 thousand gram panchayats

On December 7, 2022, it was announced by the Chief Minister at the state-level orientation, training-cum-conference of Sarpanchs, that the honorarium of Sarpanchs would be increased from Rs 1,750 to Rs 4,250 per month. In this context, the order issued by the Directorate of Panchayat Raj was ratified by the Council of Ministers. With this, the sarpanch of 23 thousand 12 gram panchayats of the state will get an honorarium of Rs 4,250 per month including telephone and hospitality allowance.

Decision to make CM Helpline 181 effective

The Council of Ministers took several decisions to effectively operate the C.M. helpline 181. Accordingly, the total capacity of inbound and outbound call center of CM Helpline 181 should be increased to 300 seats and 120 seats respectively and seven technical contract posts should be created. Approval was given to operate the call center at the approved rates for the manpower of the selected vendor of CM Helpline as per its requirement for the feedback of the plans by various departments. Approval was given to continue the contract period of the sanctioned contract posts in the CM helpline project till March 2026 in view of the expansion in the work area of ​​CM Helpline. Revised honorarium was approved for the District/Departmental Manager and Office Assistant working on contract in Public Service Management Department and contract employees working in State Public Service Agency and CM Helpline.

Creation of posts for Gyanodaya Vidyalayas

The Cabinet approved the filling up of academic and non-academic posts created in Gyanodaya Vidyalayas. Approval was given to declare the sanctioned laboratory assistant in Gyanodaya Vidyalaya as equivalent to laboratory teacher (contractual teacher class 3) and sanction of 20 additional posts of assistant superintendents in boys and girls hostels for 10 divisional Gyanodaya residential schools.

Write-off of Rs. 15 crore 75 lakh in the interest of tribal families

The Cabinet, as per the provisions of the “Grain Bank” scheme of the Tribal Affairs Department, distributed food-grains worth Rs. 15 crore 75 lakh to poor destitute tribal families through 2846 grain banks, and approved the decision to write off the loss incurred by the government on its cost amounting to Rs. 15 crore 75 after the food grain was not received back.

Approval of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana 2.0

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, earlier there was a provision to give Rs. 5,000 to eligible pregnant and lactating mothers for the first delivery. In the new guidelines of the scheme, the Cabinet gave approval to give Rs. 5,000 on the first delivery and Rs. 6,000 to the eligible beneficiary of the scheme on the birth of a girl child on the second delivery. Approval was also given to run Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana 2.0 in all the districts of the state as per the changed guidelines in the ‘Samarthya’ component of Mission Shakti.

Approval of operation of Shaurya Dal

The Cabinet gave post-work approval of the expenditure amount for the year 2015-16 to 2021-22 in the Shaurya Dal scheme and the scheme was approved to be operated for the next 3 years from 2022-23 to 2024-25.

Disposal of properties

The Cabinet decided to get the contract / registry proceedings done by the district collector for the disposal of the land asset of the Revenue Department located in Ward No. 35, near Talawali Chanda, Indore, whose survey number is 4/2 total area is 8280 square meters while giving approval to the H-1 tenderer of the second tender after depositing the highest tender amount of 10 crore 23 lakh rupees, which is 4.76 times of the reserve price amount of 2 crore 15 lakh rupees, for the disposal of the property.

The Cabinet decided to get the contract / registry proceedings done by the district collector for the disposal of the land asset of the Revenue Department located in Ward No. 47 Khasra No. 184 / 1 village Tilimafi, Parcel No. 1, District Sagar, MP, total area of 6119 square meters while giving approval to the highest tender amount of the H-1 tenderer after depositing the highest tender amount of 14 crore 73 lakh 98 thousand rupees, which is 1.83 times of the reserve price amount of Rs. 8 crore 5 lakhs for the disposal of the property.

The Cabinet decided to get the contract / registry proceedings done by the district collector for the disposal of the land assets of the Revenue Department located in Ward No. 9 Khasra No. 215/1, 216/1, 217/1/2, 218/2 and 219/2 Plot No. 3 Gadarkhedi, Tehsil Malharganj, District Indore total area 8187 square meters after depositing 100 percent of the tender amount by the H-1 tenderer, recommending the highest tender amount of 48 crore 90 lakh 48 thousand, which is 8.61 times of the reserve price amount of Rs. 5.68 crore, for the disposal of the property.