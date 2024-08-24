Cabinet approves Unified Pension Scheme

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

The salient features of the UPS are:

Assured pension: 50% of the average basic pay drawn over the last 12 months prior to superannuation for a minimum qualifying service of 25 years. This pay is to be proportionate for lesser service period upto a minimum of 10 years of service. Assured family pension: @60% of pension of the employee immediately before her/his demise. Assured minimum pension: @10,000 per month on superannuation after minimum 10 years of service. Inflation indexation: on assured pension, on assured family pension and assured minimum pension

Dearness Relief based on All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) as in case of service employees

lump sum payment at superannuation in addition to gratuity

1/10th of monthly emoluments (pay + DA) as on the date of superannuation for every completed six months of service

this payment will not reduce the quantum of assured pension