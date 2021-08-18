Cabinet approves the Memorandum of Understanding between the Indian Council of medical Research (ICMR), India and the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), Switzerland

New Delhi : The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), Switzerland to strengthen the relation within the framework of the international scientific and technological collaboration and to promote cooperation in fields of mutual interest. The MoU has been signed in February’2021 by India.

Benefits:

This MoU will further strengthen relations between India and the Switzerland within the framework of inter-national scientific and technological co-operation in fields of mutual-interest.

Financial Implications:

ICMR is committed to make available funding up to $100,000 USD while FIND will make available funds up to $ 400,000 USD to local partners and researchers identified through Request for proposal (RFP).

Background:

ICMR promotes biomedical research in the country through intramural and extramural research. FIND is an independent non-profit organisation created under Section 8 of the (Indian) Companies Act, 2013.