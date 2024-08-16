Cabinet approves Significant Aviation Infrastructure Projects at Bagdogra and Bihta Airports

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has today approved the development of new civil enclaves at Bagdogra and Bihta airports. Expressing happiness over the cabinet decision, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Shri Rammohan Naidu said, “I am pleased to share that the Cabinet has approved two vital projects that will significantly enhance the capacity and efficiency of Bagdogra and Bihta airports. These projects, with a combined investment of ₹2962.00 crore, are integral to our broader strategy of improving regional connectivity and meeting the increasing demand for air travel across India”.

The New Civil Enclave at Bagdogra, with an investment of ₹1549.00 Crore, will feature a 70,390 square meter terminal designed to accommodate 3,000 Peak Hour Passengers (PHP) and an annual capacity of 10 million passengers. This project includes the construction of an Apron with 10 parking bays for A-321 type aircraft, two link taxiways, and a Multi-Level Car Parking facility. The terminal will be a Green Building, incorporating renewable energy sources and maximizing natural light, in line with our commitment to sustainability.

Similarly, the development of a New Civil Enclave at Bihta Airport, approved with an investment of ₹1413.00 Crore, is a strategic response to the growing congestion at Patna Airport. The new terminal at Bihta will span 66,000 square meters, initially handling 3,000 Peak Hour Passengers (PHP) and 5 million passengers annually, with the potential to expand capacity to 10 million. The project will also include an Apron with 10 parking bays for A-321/B-737-800/A-320 type aircraft and two link taxiways.

The Union Minister also said, “These projects are not just about expanding infrastructure; they represent a forward-looking approach to meeting the future needs of our citizens and supporting the economic development of the regions they serve. We are committed to delivering these projects on time and to the highest standards, ensuring that they meet both current and future demands.”