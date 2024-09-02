Cabinet approves seven major schemes for improving farmers’ lives and livelihoods with total outlay of Rs 13,966 Crore

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today approved seven schemes to improve farmers’ lives and increase their incomes at a total outlay of Rs 13,966 Crore.

1. Digital Agriculture Mission: based on the structure of Digital Public Infrastructure, Digital Agriculture Mission will use technology for improving farmers’ lives. The Mission has a total outlay of Rs 2.817 crores. It comprises two foundational pillars

1. Agri Stack

Farmers registry Village land maps registry Crop Sown Registry

2. Krishi Decision Support System

Geospatial data Drought/flood monitoring Weather/satellite data Groundwater/water availability data Modelling for crop yield and insurance

The Mission has provision for

Soil profile

Digital crop estimation

Digital yield modelling

Connect for crop loan

Modern technologies like AI and Big Data

Connect with buyers

Bring new knowledge on mobile phones

2. Crop science for food and nutritional security: with a total outlay of Rs 3,979 crore. The initiative will prepare farmers for climate resilience and provide for food security by 2047. It has following pillars:

Research and education Plant genetic resource management Genetic improvement for food and fodder crop Pulse and oilseed crop improvement Improvement of commercial crops Research on insects, microbes, pollinators etc.

3. Strengthening Agricultural Education, Management and Social Sciences: with a total outlay of Rs 2,291 Crore the measure will prepare agriculture students and researchers for current challenges and comprises the following

Under Indian Council of Agri Research Modernising agri research and education In line with New Education Policy 2020 Use latest technology … Digital DPI, AI, big data, remote, etc Include natural farming and climate resilience

4. Sustainable livestock health and production: with a total outlay of Rs 1,702 crore, the decision aims to Increase farmers income from livestock and dairy. It comprises the following

Animal health management and veterinary education Dairy production and technology development Animal genetic resource management, production and improvement Animal nutrition and small ruminant production and development

5. Sustainable development of Horticulture: with a total outlay of Rs 860 crore the measure is aimed at increasing farmers’ income from horticulture plants. It comprises the following

Tropical, sub-tropical and temperate horticulture crops Root, tuber, bulbous and arid crops Vegetable, floriculture, and mushroom crops Plantation, spices, medicinal, and aromatic plants

6. Strengthening of Krishi Vigyan Kendra with an outlay of Rs 1,202 Cr

7. Natural Resource Management with an outlay of Rs 1,115 Cr