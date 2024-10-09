Cabinet approves road construction in border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved construction of 2,280 km roads in border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab at an investment of Rs 4,406 crore emphasizing development of infrastructure in border areas.

The project is a result of a change in mindset that has accorded a special focus on development of border areas with facilities similar to other parts of the country.

This decision will have a major impact on the road and telecom connectivity, and facilities of water supply, health and education. It will also enhance rural livelihood, ease travel, and ensure connectivity of these areas with rest of the highway network.