Cabinet Approves Revised Productivity Linked Reward Scheme for Major Ports and Dock Labour Employees (2020-21 to 2025-26)

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved modification of the existing Productivity Linked Reward (PLR) Scheme for the major ports and dock labour Board employees/workers from 2020-21 to 2025-26.

The modified PLR scheme applicable from 2020-21 to 2025-26 will benefit about 20,704 employees of Major Port Authorities and Dock Labour Board Employees/workers. The total financial implication for the entire period will be about Rs.200 crore.

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has accordingly modified the Productivity Linked Reward (PLR) Scheme for all Major Port Authorities and Dock Labour Board employees/workers for the years 2020-21 to 2025-26 increasing weightage for calculation of PLR to port specific performance instead of weightage to all India performance. Productivity |Linked Reward (PLR) has been calculated on the wage ceiling for calculation of Bonus at Rs.7000/- per month. PLR shall be paid annually by enhancing the port specific performance weightage from 50% to 55% and further increasing to 60%. The All India Port performance weightage will also come down to 40% over a period till 2025-26, This is replacing the existing equal weightage of 50% for the All India port performance and the specific Port performance. It is expected that the proposed modification will bring about the efficiency factor along with competition among the Major Ports.

This PLR Scheme will foster better industrial relationship and congenial work atmosphere in the Port Sector, apart from stimulating better productivity.

Productivity Linked Reward (PLR) is an existing scheme for the employees/workers of Major Port Trusts and Dock Labour Board, wherein financial reward is being granted to employees/workers on yearly basis based on the settlement arrived at between Management and the Labour Federations of the Major Port Authorities.